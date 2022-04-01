Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.