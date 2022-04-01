InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.