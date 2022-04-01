Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

