Stevens Capital Management LP Has $999,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $222.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average is $204.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

