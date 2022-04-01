Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,658 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

MTB opened at $169.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

