Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

