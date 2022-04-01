Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12,697.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 187,292 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

