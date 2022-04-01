Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG) Insider Adam McKinnon Purchases 120,000 Shares

Magmatic Resources Limited (ASX:MAG – Get Rating) insider Adam McKinnon purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,669.17).
The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Magmatic Resources (Get Rating)
