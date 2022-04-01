Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

NYSE RCI opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,836,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

