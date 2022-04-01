My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Bryan Hughes Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Bryan Hughes bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($10,000.00).
Bryan Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Bryan Hughes bought 22,940 shares of My Foodie Box stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,670.40 ($2,759.70).
My Foodie Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
