My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Bryan Hughes Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Bryan Hughes bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($10,000.00).

Bryan Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Bryan Hughes bought 22,940 shares of My Foodie Box stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,670.40 ($2,759.70).

My Foodie Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

My Foodie Box Limited engages in food technology and logistics business in Western Australia. It operates a subscription-based e-commerce platform where customers can buy meal kits, which are then delivered to the doorstep of Western Australian households. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Maylands, Australia.

