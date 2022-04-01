PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

