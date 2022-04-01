Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.04.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 22.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 27.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 42.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

