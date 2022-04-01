My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.61 million and $1.37 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.24 or 0.07259810 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,208.10 or 0.99871765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00045822 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

