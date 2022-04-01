Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $199.98 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $199.98 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.59 or 0.00016778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.04 or 0.07277059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00270483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00821461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00100652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00480896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00393381 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,330,439 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.