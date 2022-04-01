Bank of The West Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $205.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

