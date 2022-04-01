Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CBP opened at GBX 259.35 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.83. The stock has a market cap of £173.45 million and a P/E ratio of 26.46. Curtis Banks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229.66 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 293 ($3.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Thursday.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

