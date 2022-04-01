Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Modiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $17.94 on Friday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $159,314 over the last quarter.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

