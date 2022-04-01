9,290 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

