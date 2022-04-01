DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

