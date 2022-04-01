9,096 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,692.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

