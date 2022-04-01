Analysts Set Expectations for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.73).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCYX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

SCYX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 288,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

