KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

