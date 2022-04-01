Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

EQX stock opened at C$10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

