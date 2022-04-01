Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.