First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $23.94 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $256.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.35.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

