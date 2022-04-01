Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ENFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

