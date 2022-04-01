Bank of The West Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Bank of The West owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.