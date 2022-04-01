Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

