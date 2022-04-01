Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) PT at C$85.83

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.83.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$64.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -124.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$49.11 and a 52 week high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

