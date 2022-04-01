Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,918,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,817,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 5.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 22.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

