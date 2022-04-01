Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.94

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 726176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.

JOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The company has a market cap of C$326.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.86.

In other Journey Energy news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

