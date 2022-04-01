Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $249.58

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.58, but opened at $257.95. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 15 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.07.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,122 shares of company stock worth $1,908,378 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.