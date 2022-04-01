DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

