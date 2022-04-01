Air Partner (LON:AIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $125.00

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 38972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £79.14 million and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.45.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

