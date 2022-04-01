Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 28564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$53,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,950. Over the last three months, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,705.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

