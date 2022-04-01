Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $23.00

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 414,668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

