Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

