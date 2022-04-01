Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$44.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLX. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BLX stock opened at C$40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$44.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 253.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.96.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

