IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.71. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 397,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.