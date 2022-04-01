Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $948,406.27 and $2,012.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00108588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

