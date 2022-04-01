State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $515.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

