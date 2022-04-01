AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 1,420,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 56,033,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,035,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 899,111 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

