Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $208.49 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $183.47 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

