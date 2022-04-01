BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.77 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

