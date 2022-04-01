RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider David Williams Acquires 890,094 Shares of Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Rating) insider David Williams acquired 890,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$159,326.83 ($119,794.61).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, David Williams bought 800,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$144,000.00 ($108,270.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

