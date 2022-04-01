Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

