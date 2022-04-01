China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $2.47

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.4674 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

SNP opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

