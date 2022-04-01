China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $2.47

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.4674 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.
SNP opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
