C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of CCCC stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
CCCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.
About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.