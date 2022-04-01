C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.42.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

