BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $269,495.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,849. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $22.73 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a PE ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

