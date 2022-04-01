Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) Suspended Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 417 ($5.46).

BRW opened at GBX 510 ($6.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.17.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,416.71). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,495.94). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376 in the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

